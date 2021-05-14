State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

