State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

