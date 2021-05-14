State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

DRE opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

