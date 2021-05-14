State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.82 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $306.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,370,454. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

