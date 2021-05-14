State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000.

Five Below stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

