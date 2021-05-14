State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,574,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

