State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 62,273 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

