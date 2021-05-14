State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $5,848,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

