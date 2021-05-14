State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $88.81 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

