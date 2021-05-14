State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.94 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,451,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

