State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 218,684 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.