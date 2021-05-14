State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,987 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

