Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 2,250 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 618.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,705,000 after buying an additional 100,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

