Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $133,000 in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

