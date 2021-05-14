Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

