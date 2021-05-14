Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes $26,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

