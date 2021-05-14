Steven E. Wynne Sells 67,376 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 67,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $3,981,247.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,006.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 10,618.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

