Steven M. Rales Sells 1,368,180 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 111,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

