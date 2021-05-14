Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

