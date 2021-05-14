Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DALXF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.