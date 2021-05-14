Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Embraer Put Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,559 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,857% compared to the average daily volume of 188 put options.

ERJ opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.