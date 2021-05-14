Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,931% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

