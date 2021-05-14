Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,063% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.