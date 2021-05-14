Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,855 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the average volume of 834 put options.

NYSE:RIO opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

