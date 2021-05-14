StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

