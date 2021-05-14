StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

