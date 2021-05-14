Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:SRMLF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. 6,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.