Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

