Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.