Strs Ohio Has $514,000 Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Investors Title worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $194.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

