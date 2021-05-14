Strs Ohio Has $561,000 Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.33% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNWB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

