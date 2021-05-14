Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.