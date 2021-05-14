Strs Ohio Invests $591,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $178.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.