Strs Ohio Sells 6,700 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genasys were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

