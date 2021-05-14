STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Buys £19,926.81 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Simon Pitts acquired 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

Shares of STV Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,434. STV Group plc has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.02. The stock has a market cap of £161.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14.

Get STV Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.