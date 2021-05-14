Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $41,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

WU stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

