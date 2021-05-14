Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.49 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

