Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Textron worth $42,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

