Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $44,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

