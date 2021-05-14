Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,094 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.