Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.