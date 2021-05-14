Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

