Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of SMLP opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

