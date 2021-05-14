Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $390.00

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 381.50 ($4.98), with a volume of 263469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.46. The stock has a market cap of £642.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

About Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.