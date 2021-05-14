Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.20.

SU traded up C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$28.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.53. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$42.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,559.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

