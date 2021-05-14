Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.78. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 328,798 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.