SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 4% Following Strong Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.67. 28,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,111,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 405,853 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 313,472 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

