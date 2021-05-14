Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.