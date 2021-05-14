Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.95.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.95. 462,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,992. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.