Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,991 shares of company stock worth $7,090,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.